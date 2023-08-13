Police search for suspect after vehicle stolen in Concordia

Ric "Jake" Meczywor
Ric "Jake" Meczywor(Concordia Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CONCORDIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials in Concordia are searching for a man after he allegedly stole a vehicle over the weekend.

The Concordia Police Department says it is in search of Ric J. “Jake” Meczywor following the theft of a vehicle on Saturday night, Aug. 12.

CPD said Meczywor allegedly entered one vehicle and then stole a silver 2014 Pontiac Grand Prix with Kansas tag 808-SBZ.

Law enforcement officials noted that both vehicles had been parked in the same Concordia parking lot.

Anyone with information about Meczywor’s whereabouts or the incident should report it to CPD at 785-243-3131.

