NHRA stars reflect on how special Heartland Motorsports Park is

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heartland Motorsports Park is a beloved place for many NHRA dragsters, and they’re sad to see it go from their tour.

”Coming here to Topeka, I hope it’s not the last time,” said 16-time funny car champion John Force.

“I’m hoping that we still get to come back here in some shape or form, because there’s still a little hope,” said defending Top Fuel champion Antron Brown, who got his first win as a team owner in Topeka just last year.

A little hope is what the racers who have been coming to Topeka for years are still holding onto. Hope that something can be worked out and this won’t be the end of their time in Topeka.

“This is one of those tracks that you come in, that’s been like one of our heart and soul of our NHRA drag racing community. When you come out here in the Midwest, you always think about races you want to go to, you always think about Topeka, Kansas,” Brown added.

It was pretty sad news for a lot of these drivers when it was announced the Heartland Motorsports Park owners lost the latest round in their legal battle with Shawnee County over property values, and this would be the final NHRA Nationals in Topeka.

“Well I’m still hoping it’s not. I’ve been coming here since it opened. I love the people here. I love this race facility, great for families,” John Force said.

“It’s unfortunate that this track’s going away. I’ve been coming here since I was a kid watching my dad,” said 2-time Top Fuel champion Brittany Force, John’s daughter.

This track is a favorite for many dragsters, and it’s home to some of the greatest records set in professional drag racing.

“Well you can run good numbers on it. And just the way it’s built, where the pits are,” John Force said. “The fans, they have a wrap around stadium, and they can watch the race. And a lot of the older tracks, of course this is one of the newer ones, I mean it’s been around a while. But it’s just a fun place to race.”

“We’ve been successful here. A couple years ago my dad and I doubled up in the winner’s circle,” Brittany Force said with a smile. “Nothing like that, it’s been on our bucket list for a long time. So we finally accomplished it, and it was here in Topeka.”

The biggest names in the NHRA are just hoping if this is the last time, they can make the most of it with some wins.

“Hopefully we can end with a win. And don’t make it so bitter, make it sweet. And put it on our databooks and have a great memory here. But I’m hoping that we get to come back,” Brown said.

But they’ve still got that hope.

“The fans, they’re all saying to me, it’s not over is it? It ain’t over ‘till we say it’s over,” John Force added.

