The man shot inside a Maryland trampoline park has died, police say

Baltimore County police and other people stand outside a Sky Zone trampoline park after shots...
Baltimore County police and other people stand outside a Sky Zone trampoline park after shots were fired, according to police, in Timonium, Md., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.(AP Photo/Steve Ruark)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIMONIUM, Md. (AP) — A man shot at an indoor trampoline park in Maryland this weekend has died, and a possible suspect has been detained, police said Sunday.

The Baltimore County Police Department said its officers responded to a report of a shooting about 7 p.m. Saturday at the Sky Zone in Timonium, north of Baltimore. The man was shot multiple times in the upper body just steps inside the park, WBAL-TV reported, citing police.

The man was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, The Baltimore Sun reported, and he later died.

Police said Saturday that there was no ongoing threat to the public. A police department release provided no additional details Sunday on the possible suspect, and homicide detectives were still seeking information from the public about what happened.

Dominic Sinclair of Baltimore told the newspaper that he was at the cash register with his 10-year-old son when he heard multiple noises that sounded like balloons popping. He grabbed his son and ran to his car as others also sought safety.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The business will be housed in the Tinkham Veale building.
Groundbreaking event held for new food court in downtown Topeka
A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a serious-injury crash in Geary County.
Motorcyclist hospitalized after serious-injury crash in Geary County
FILE
Back to School 2023
The Topeka Police Department says one person suffered minor injuries after a traffic accident...
Traffic accident leaves one person with minor injuries in Topeka
John and Brittany Force reflect on what makes Heartland Motorsports Park so special
John and Brittany Force reflect on what makes Heartland Motorsports Park so special

Latest News

A deputy in Colorado bought groceries for a woman and the children in her care after he saw...
‘He did it because he cared’: Deputy buys groceries for hungry family in need
FILE
Man dies after attempt to run across I-70 leads to collision with semi
A deputy in Colorado bought groceries for a woman and the children in her care after he saw...
'He did it because he cared': Deputy buys groceries for hungry family in need
Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Man accused of attempted murder after victim stabbed in the neck