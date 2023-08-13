Man dies after attempt to run across I-70 leads to collision with semi

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man is dead after an attempt to run across busy I-70 north of Lawrence led to a collision with a semi-truck over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 203.3 along eastbound I-70 - north of Lawrence - with reports of a pedestrian-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2010 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Jay Magenheimer, 50, of Kansas City, was headed east in the middle lane of the interstate.

KHP indicated that Lucas Heckman, 40, of Lawrence, attempted to run northbound across the interstate where he was hit by Magenheimer’s semi.

Law enforcement officials said Heckman was taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased by medical staff. Magenheimer escaped the crash without injury.

