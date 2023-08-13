Man accused of attempted murder after victim stabbed in the neck

Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Lawrence Police Department - FILE(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been accused of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed his victim in the neck in North Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department says that just before 1 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of N. 2nd and Locust St. with reports from witnesses who heard a victim yelling for help as he held his neck.

First responders said they were able to get some information from the victim before he was taken to a local hospital. Law enforcement officials continued to follow the evidence and interview those around the area including the nearby houseless camps.

LPD noted that it believes the victim was stabbed in the 500 block of N. 2nd St. - about one block north of where he was found - while he was walking from his campsite to a gas station when he was approached from behind in an unprovoked attack.

Through the investigation, law enforcement officials said they were able to identify Tristen L. Hollins, 41, of Lawrence, as the sole suspect and he was safely arrested in the 600 block of Massachusetts St. - just south of where the victim was found - just before 2 a.m.

According to the booking report, Hollins was booked on two counts of attempted murder in the first degree - intentional and premeditated. As of Sunday, he remains behind bars on a $1 million bond.

Officials indicated that the victim is expected to recover from their injuries. Meanwhile, official charges of attempted first-degree murder are expected to be filed against Hollins.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The business will be housed in the Tinkham Veale building.
Groundbreaking event held for new food court in downtown Topeka
A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a serious-injury crash in Geary County.
Motorcyclist hospitalized after serious-injury crash in Geary County
FILE
Back to School 2023
The Topeka Police Department says one person suffered minor injuries after a traffic accident...
Traffic accident leaves one person with minor injuries in Topeka
John and Brittany Force reflect on what makes Heartland Motorsports Park so special
John and Brittany Force reflect on what makes Heartland Motorsports Park so special

Latest News

FILE
Man dies after attempt to run across I-70 leads to collision with semi
13 News This Morning Sunday Edition
A stormy end to the weekend
Traffic alert
UPDATED TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of I-70 reopened, flooding reduced on I-35
Fairway police Ofc. Jonah Oswald died from injuries he sustained in the line of duty,...
WATCH: Parade of Blue, candlelight vigil held in tribute to Ofc. Jonah Oswald