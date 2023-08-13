Man accused of attempted murder after victim stabbed in the neck

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been accused of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed his victim in the neck in North Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department says that just before 1 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of N. 2nd and Locust St. with reports from witnesses who heard a victim yelling for help as he held his neck.

First responders said they were able to get some information from the victim before he was taken to a local hospital. Law enforcement officials continued to follow the evidence and interview those around the area including the nearby houseless camps.

LPD noted that it believes the victim was stabbed in the 500 block of N. 2nd St. - about one block north of where he was found - while he was walking from his campsite to a gas station when he was approached from behind in an unprovoked attack.

Through the investigation, law enforcement officials said they were able to identify Tristen L. Hollins, 41, of Lawrence, as the sole suspect and he was safely arrested in the 600 block of Massachusetts St. - just south of where the victim was found - just before 2 a.m.

According to the booking report, Hollins was booked on two counts of attempted murder in the first degree - intentional and premeditated. As of Sunday, he remains behind bars on a $1 million bond.

Officials indicated that the victim is expected to recover from their injuries. Meanwhile, official charges of attempted first-degree murder are expected to be filed against Hollins.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.