KU men’s basketball lands No. 1 center in c/o 2024

Kansas head coach Bill Self gestures in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Five-star center Flory Bidunga committed to the Jayhawks on Saturday night.

Bidunga is the No. 1 ranked center in the class of 2024, and the No. 4 overall prospect according to 247Sports Player Rankings.

The 6′8″ center out of Indiana made the big announcement during halftime of the UAA Elite 24 game.

He chose Kansas over Duke, Auburn, and Michigan. He’s the first commitment of the 2024 class for Bill Self.

