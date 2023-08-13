KHP searches for driver who hit, killed Lenexa pedestrian on I-35

OLATHE, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials are in search of the driver responsible for a hit-and-run along I-35 in Olathe that left a Lenexa man dead.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and Santa Fe St. with reports of a vehicle-pedestrian hit-and-run.

When first responders arrived, they said they found Maxwell M. Pozek, 27, of Lenexa, had been walking south along the interstate when an unknown commercial motor vehicle hit him.

The driver of the commercial vehicle did not stop.

KHP said Pozek was pronounced deceased at the scene.

