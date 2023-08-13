KHP searches for driver who hit, killed Lenexa pedestrian on I-35

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials are in search of the driver responsible for a hit-and-run along I-35 in Olathe that left a Lenexa man dead.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and Santa Fe St. with reports of a vehicle-pedestrian hit-and-run.

When first responders arrived, they said they found Maxwell M. Pozek, 27, of Lenexa, had been walking south along the interstate when an unknown commercial motor vehicle hit him.

The driver of the commercial vehicle did not stop.

KHP said Pozek was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The business will be housed in the Tinkham Veale building.
Groundbreaking event held for new food court in downtown Topeka
A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a serious-injury crash in Geary County.
Motorcyclist hospitalized after serious-injury crash in Geary County
FILE
Back to School 2023
The Topeka Police Department says one person suffered minor injuries after a traffic accident...
Traffic accident leaves one person with minor injuries in Topeka
John and Brittany Force reflect on what makes Heartland Motorsports Park so special
John and Brittany Force reflect on what makes Heartland Motorsports Park so special

Latest News

FILE
2 Topeka women seriously injured following mutli-vehicle crash on I-70
Steven Bayless, Robert Shutts
2 Topeka men jailed after drugs found during Highway 75 traffic stop
From left to right: Marquette Brooks, Derall Young, Lazaro Montenegro-Palma, William Homan
Sheriff’s Office pleads for sober drivers following 4 DUI arrests in a few hours
FILE - Local law enforcement seized computers, cellphones and reporting materials from the...
Marion County Record co-owner, 98, dies following raids of home, office