Investigation opens after victim dies following afternoon stabbing in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened into the death of a person following an afternoon stabbing in the Capital City.

The Topeka Police Department says that around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, emergency crews were called to the 2500 block of SE Ohio St. with reports of a stabbing.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a single adult victim who had life-threatening injuries. Attempts to save their life were unsuccessful and medical personnel at the scene pronounced the victim deceased.

The investigation remains ongoing as law enforcement officials continue to look into the incident.

Anyone with information about the death should report that information to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

