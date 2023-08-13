Chiefs lose first preseason game against Saints

NEW ORLEANS, LA. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs lost their first preseason game of the 2023 season in New Orleans against the Saints on Sunday.

The reigning Super Bowl champions came out to a slow start, down 17-0 until about halfway through the second quarter.

Quarterback Blaine Gabbert sent a 1-yard touchdown pass to Richie James to get Kansas City on the board. They were down 17-7 heading into halftime.

Quarterback Shane Buechele would then put on a scoring show under center in the third quarter, first throwing Justyn Ross a 15-yard touchdown pass, then ending the quarter with an 8-yard touchdown to Kekoa Crawford.

The Chiefs started the 4th quarter up 21-17, as the defense successfully shut the Saints out to start the second half.

Harrison Butker added a 36-yard field goal with 6:17 remaining in the 4th quarter.

New Orleans scored one final touchdown with 1:20 remaining, but failed to convert a 2-point conversion for the win. There are no overtimes in NFL preseason games.

The Saints managed to intercept Chris Oladokun’s pass in the final minute,

Rookie kicker Blake Grupe made a 31-yard field goal in the final seconds to win it for New Orleans, 26-24.

Every player played one quarter, as promised by Andy Reid in training camp on Friday. Patrick Mahomes and his fellow first-teamers played the 1st quarter.

Mahomes had 2 completions on 2 pass attempts for 15 yards. Buechele went 11-18 for 155 yards and 2 touchdowns.

All Chiefs preseason games will be broadcasted on WIBW. They’ll next play the Cardinals on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

