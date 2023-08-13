2 Topeka women seriously injured following mutli-vehicle crash on I-70

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two women from Topeka were seriously injured following a multi-vehicle crash in the Kansas City metro area over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 225.4 along eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Caiden Rempel, 21, of Leavenworth, had been speeding east in the second lane. Rempel attempted to change lanes, however, he hit a 1996 Toyota Tercel driven by April Bartley, 48, of Topeka.

KHP noted that the collision forced Bartley’s Tercel to veer across the road to the left where she hit a median barrier. She had crashed half on the shoulder and half on the interstate facing sideways.

Meanwhile, officials said a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Araceli Pinedo, 38, had been in the first lane. Pinedo did not see Bartley’s vehicle and collided with it. No one inside the Malibu, including three juveniles, was reported to have received injuries.

However, officials said Bartley was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Meanwhile, her passenger, Melody Ramirez, 43, of Topeka, was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center also with suspected serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

KHP also said that Rempel was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.