2 Topeka women seriously injured following mutli-vehicle crash on I-70

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two women from Topeka were seriously injured following a multi-vehicle crash in the Kansas City metro area over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 225.4 along eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Caiden Rempel, 21, of Leavenworth, had been speeding east in the second lane. Rempel attempted to change lanes, however, he hit a 1996 Toyota Tercel driven by April Bartley, 48, of Topeka.

KHP noted that the collision forced Bartley’s Tercel to veer across the road to the left where she hit a median barrier. She had crashed half on the shoulder and half on the interstate facing sideways.

Meanwhile, officials said a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Araceli Pinedo, 38, had been in the first lane. Pinedo did not see Bartley’s vehicle and collided with it. No one inside the Malibu, including three juveniles, was reported to have received injuries.

However, officials said Bartley was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Meanwhile, her passenger, Melody Ramirez, 43, of Topeka, was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center also with suspected serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

KHP also said that Rempel was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The business will be housed in the Tinkham Veale building.
Groundbreaking event held for new food court in downtown Topeka
A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a serious-injury crash in Geary County.
Motorcyclist hospitalized after serious-injury crash in Geary County
FILE
Back to School 2023
The Topeka Police Department says one person suffered minor injuries after a traffic accident...
Traffic accident leaves one person with minor injuries in Topeka
John and Brittany Force reflect on what makes Heartland Motorsports Park so special
John and Brittany Force reflect on what makes Heartland Motorsports Park so special

Latest News

Ric "Jake" Meczywor
Police search for suspect after vehicle stolen in Concordia
Steven Bayless, Robert Shutts
2 Topeka men jailed after drugs found during Highway 75 traffic stop
FILE
KHP searches for driver who hit, killed Lenexa pedestrian on I-35
From left to right: Marquette Brooks, Derall Young, Lazaro Montenegro-Palma, William Homan
Sheriff’s Office pleads for sober drivers following 4 DUI arrests in a few hours