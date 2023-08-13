2 Topeka men jailed after drugs found during Highway 75 traffic stop

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka men were arrested over the weekend after drugs were allegedly found in their vehicle during a traffic stop along Highway 75.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, law enforcement officials stopped a Chevrolet Impala for a traffic violation along Highway 75 in the southern part of the county.

During the stop, the Sheriff’s Office said a K-9 was sent out and indicated the presence of illegal drugs in the vehicle. Both the driver and a backseat passenger were arrested as a result.

The driver, Steven L. Bayless, 62, of, Topeka was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on a Shawnee Co. warrant as well as possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony interference with law enforcement.

Meanwhile, the passenger, Robert B. Shutts, 50, of Topeka, was also booked on transporting an open container of liquor and improper usage of a seatbelt.

As of Sunday, both remain on the jail’s in-custody list.

