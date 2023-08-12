Topeka Zoo celebrated World Elephant Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo Keepers answered questions and told fun facts about elephants on Saturday.

Cora and Tembo are the two elephants that are currently at the Topeka Zoo.

Cora is the zoo’s Asian elephant and she is 65 years old. She also starred in the movie, “Smokey and the Bandit II” as an elephant named Charlotte.

Tembo is the zoo’s African elephant and she is 53 years old.

Zoo Keeper, Shannon Trainer, said World Elephant Day aims to educate people on why the animals are so important.

“With elephants, you have to develop a really strong relationship with them,” said Trainer. “So, building that bond and working with them so closely more than other people are able to is really special and I think that’s something you don’t get with other animals because they’re so intelligent you have to build that bond with them.”

August is also elephant awareness month and the Topeka Zoo is accepting donations through the end of the month.

