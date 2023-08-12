Topeka celebrates Indian culture with first ever India Mela

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The capital city held its first celebration event of Indian culture — India Mela.

The community enjoyed vibrant music, captivating traditional dances, food, all-natural henna art, and vendor booths from various Indian backgrounds.

Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla also attended and expressed his excitement seeing events like this in Topeka.

The free and pet-friendly event welcomed hundreds of people excited to experience India’s rich culture.

“The importance of this event in the community is we have a large India population in Topeka,” said India Mela spokesperson V Heiland. “And we want to celebrate that. So we got this opportunity to do that through Visit Topeka, and it so happens that India’s Independence Day is on August 15th. So what a great way to celebrate Indians and the culture around India.”

Organizers say they hope to make the event an annual celebration.

