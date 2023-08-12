Right-turn lane repairs to close 3rd St. on Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Right-turn lane repairs will close 3rd St. on Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan, Kan.

The City of Manhattan officials said on starting on Thursday, Aug. 17, Riley Equipment will be working on the northeast section of the intersection of Fort Riley Blvd/K-18 and S. 3rd St.

According to the City of Manhattan officials, during this work, the westbound (northernmost) right-turn lane onto 3rd St. from Fort Riley Blvd. will be closed. Westbound traffic will be able to turn right, or north, onto S. 3rd St. at the intersection.

The City of Manhattan officials indicated the construction will not impact eastbound, northbound or southbound traffic at all.

For traffic impacts, the City of Manhattan officials said to expect moderate to heavy traffic on K-18, especially during commute times.

The City of Manhattan officials said the estimated timeline for this project is approximately two weeks to complete.

The City of Manhattan officials urge motorists to drive safely in the area, follow signage and watch for construction workers.

