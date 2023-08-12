NHRA Nationals kick off at Heartland Motorsports Park for final time

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The ending of the NHRA’s stop to Topeka and a possible venue move by Country Stampede could affect Topeka’s economy.

The 2023 NHRA Nationals mark the final NHRA event at Heartland Motorsports Park after the park and its owner, Shelby Development, had lost two battles with the Shawnee County court regarding property taxes, forcing a potential closure of the park.

Fans voiced their displeasure with the ending of the NHRA’s Topeka stop. “It’s the end of an era,” Mark Gochanour said. “I’ve been coming here for 26 [years], 20 of them with my wife. She’s pretty upset, but we’ll find something else to go to and figure it out.”

The Country Stampede released a statement Thursday with talks of sending requests for proposals to surrounding communities as a result of the potential closure of Heartland Motorsports Park.

According to Visit Topeka President Sean Dixon, the Country Stampede brings in an estimated $1 million to $2 million in direct spending, and the NHRA Nationals rack up approximately $2 million to $3 million.

However, Dixon says the loss of the events is not devastating due to other tourist draws in Topeka.

“It is a loss of a key tourism driver for us, but certainly not a devastating loss as the only key driver for us,” Dixon said. “We have had a lot of big wins over the past year in terms of Gage Park, Evergy Plaza, TPAC getting investments, renovations at the Stormont Vail Events Center -- We’re working with all of those parties so they are just as healthy as the Stampede has been.”

The NHRA Nationals run until Sunday, Aug. 13 at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka.

