NHRA legend Tony Schumacher talks with 13 Sports at Heartland Motorsports Park

By Katie Maher
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NHRA Nationals is in Topeka for one last year, and drivers who have been competing in the event at Heartland Motorsports Park for years are sad to see it go.

NHRA legend Tony Schumacher, who holds eight world championships and 86 national event wins, is sad to see the event leave Topeka after racing there for so many years.

13 Sports reporter Katie Maher spoke with Schumacher on Friday about the track and how he hopes to make the most of the final year at Heartland Motorsports Park.

