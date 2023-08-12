NHRA funny car racer Alexis DeJoria talks with 13 Sports at Heartland Motorsports Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NHRA Nationals is in Topeka for one last year.

Drivers who have been competing in the event at Heartland Motorsports Park for years are sad to see it go, including funny car racer Alexis DeJaria.

13 Sports reporter Katie Maher spoke with DeJaria live on Friday to hear what she’ll miss about the track, what it’s like being the only female funny car driver in Topeka this weekend, and more.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.