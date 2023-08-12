Motorcyclist hospitalized after serious-injury crash in Geary County

A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a serious-injury crash in Geary County.
Aug. 12, 2023
GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a serious-injury crash in Geary County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log said that around 8:20 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, a 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound on K-82 when it failed to negotiate the curve onto Southbound US-77. The driver of the motorcycle lay over the motorcycle and came to rest in the center median.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log, the driver of the motorcycle, David D. Coulson, 63, of Wakefield, was taken to Geary County Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log noted Coulson was not wearing a helmet.

