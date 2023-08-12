John and Brittany Force reflect on what makes Heartland Motorsports Park so special

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NHRA Nationals being held at Heartland Motorsports Park has brought a lot of fond memories to families over the years. The same goes for famous father-daughter duo John and Brittany Force.

Brittany grew up watching her dad race in Topeka every year, and the track holds a special place in her heart. It became even more special when they were able to win both of their races and enter the winner’s circle together for the first time in Topeka.

“It’s unfortunate that this track’s going away,” she told 13 Sports. “I’ve been coming here since I was a kid watching my dad. We’ve been successful here, a couple years ago my dad and I doubled up in the winner’s circle.”

<”Well you can run good numbers on it, and just the way it’s built. Where the pits are, the bathrooms, the fans have a wrap around stadium, and they can watch the race. A lot of the older tracks, of course this is one of the newer ones. I mean it’s been around a while. But it’s just a fun place to race.”

“Definitely gonna miss this place, but looking forward to this weekend,” Brittany said.

