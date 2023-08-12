Flint Hills ATA Bus no longer offering free rides for K-State students & staff

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Flint Hills ATA Bus is no longer offering free rides for K-State students and staff.

Starting August 14th all services within the Manhattan Fixed Route System will require a paid fare. The university has seen a steep decline in parking revenue which serves as a major funding source for the ATA bus services.

“But ultimately had to sort of make that decision that for us to be able to provide the services to the students and the faculty that are purchasing are parking permits that we need to reduce ultimately are support that came through ATA bus for non-campus based routes,” said Ethan Erickson, vice president of administration and finance at K-State.

With a 20 percent decline in revenue and an increase in operating costs, K-State had to reduce its funding.

“We are really supportive of our of our partnership with K-State we understand that they are tough times for everybody not just the University and like everybody else we want to see enrollment increase and we want to get back to being able to provide this really needed service for the community,” said Anne Smith, executive director at ATA bus.

K-State and ATA bus are looking at ways to continue their partnership in the near future.

“What I would look forward to is a further discussion maybe with ATA as well as the community, the city, the county in order to find ways to help the ATA service provide those rides within the community recognizing that our students are a vital part of the community and economic driver for our area,” said Erickson.

ATA bus said they’re committed to overcoming transportation barriers and finding a way to possibly reinstate the free ride service.

“We’re going to keep working with K-State in the coming months we’re working with some outside agencies, social services to try to create opportunities to help students who maybe just really can’t afford the fares, and eventually this will all get resolved there’s no doubt in my mind,” said Smith.

On-campus routes will continue to be free for students and staff with their KSU ID.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.