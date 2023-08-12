Chiefs feeling good before first preseason game

ST JOSEPH, MO. (WIBW) - It’s the final tune up for the Kansas City Chiefs before they head to New Orleans on Sunday.

It was fast Friday in St. Joe, 10-10-10, more reps for the players as they’re fired up to get going again.

“It’s getting that, as I say that first hit, you want to get hit, but not too hard but you can feel it. It’s just different when you get in the game and get tackled,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said.

“It feels like forever since we’ve played a game so, I’m just excited to get everything going and seeing how everyone gels together and the new guys on the team,” Defensive end George Karlaftis said.

Andy Reid says this is the time to see what they have and everyone deserves the right to play.

“I’m excited to see the young guys play and then the vets will knock off their rust, it’s an opportunity to do that but we’re still in the evaluation period,” Reid said. “Let’s make it fair game. Get out there and compete your hearts out and maybe you have a chance and some guys you might think will not make it, maybe they’ll have that chance.”

A chance at a winning culture that has been on display for sometime now but it’s a new year and they have to prove themselves.

“There’s great energy, there’s great camaraderie, guys are getting along, it’s awesome to be a part of,” Karlaftis said. “Like I said last year, this is a unique locker room situation, we have a winning culture and winning mentality on this team and everyone accepts everyone. It’s a lot of reps, it’s very mentality and physically taxing as these camps always are and it gets you ready to play. I remember last year, it gets you ready to play. You feel prepared for that first game and I think we’re going to feel that way this game.

When Mahomes was asked what his message is to the first year players, it’s simple.

“Cut it loose,” Mahomes said. “We throw so much at them in training camp. Coach Reid and Coach Nagy, all the offensive staff, Spags, they do a good job simplifying it for the game so let’s go out there and play fast. Don’t worry about making a mistake. Go out there and fly around, let your natural talent and ability show and you’ve learned and coached up, just trust yourself.”

There’s still no status of whether Chris Jones will report for the rest of camp.They kick-off at noon on Sunday and that game will be broadcast on WIBW.

