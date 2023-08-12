Celebrating community and agriculture at Rossville’s annual Tall Corn Festival

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People of all ages celebrated the community and agriculture as Rossville held the second day of their annual Tall Corn Festival on Saturday.

People of all ages were enjoying vendor booths, bounce houses, and train rides.

With tons of handmade crafts and delicious food — there was something for everyone.

One group of kids said that they started their vendor booth to work on social skills and show that you are never to young to start your own business.

“You can go out and talk to people and actually do stuff in business,” said Trent.

“So they don’t feel like they can’ t and just so they know that everybody from any background can do this,” said Jax.

The celebration included live music, food trucks, and even a firework show.

Carly said that this opportunity allowed her to bond with her friends prior to the start of the new school year.

“I get to hang out with my friends and do some stuff that I like doing and I get to learn while I do it and also just hang out with them,” stated Carly.

Corn is a staple in the Rossville community and President of the Rossville Community Development Committee, Morgan Hansen, said they are proud to hold this event year after year.

“We’re a small town, we love our farmers. So, corn is almost ready, not quite. We like to focus around it because it’s a big part,” said Hansen. “If you’ll notice, when you come into Rossville, we’re surrounded by it. It’s a big piece of who we are.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.