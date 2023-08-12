Asphalt repairs to close westbound lanes of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Asphalt repairs will close westbound lanes of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan, Kan.

The City of Manhattan officials said starting Monday, Aug. 14, the Public Works Department’s Street Division will close both westbound lanes of the 300 block of Bluemont Ave. for asphalt repairs.

According to the City of Manhattan officials, westbound traffic on Bluemont will be detoured north on 3rd St. to Vattier St., west to 4th St. and back south to Bluemont.

Additionally, City of Manhattan officials indicated the southbound lane of 3rd St. will be closed just north of Bluemont, as well as the northbound left-turn lane on Bluemont.

The City of Manhattan officials urge motorists to drive safely in the area, follow signage and watch for City workers.

