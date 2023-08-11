Topeka man arrested for felony flee and elude following pursuit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a 24-year-old male is in custody and facing multiple charges, including felony interference with law enforcement and felony flee or attempt to elude, following a vehicle pursuit that began in the 3300 block of SW Gage Blvd. late last night, Thursday, Aug. 10.

Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday, Aug. 10, shortly before 11:45 p.m., a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 3300 block of Gage Blvd. on a white 2019 Ford Fusion that was reported stolen out of Kansas City. The driver failed to stop and initiated a pursuit. The pursuit ended in the 500 block of SW 39th St. where the driver fled the scene on foot.

Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said the passenger was interviewed and released from the scene.

Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office indicated the driver, Paul M. Eicholz, 24, of Topeka, was quickly located nearby with their drone. Eicholz was arrested and transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response (AMR) due to a non-life-threatening injury suffered while running away from the vehicle.

According to officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Eicholz was medically cleared and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

Felony interference with law enforcement

Felony flee or attempt to elude

Two counts of possession of stolen property

Speeding

Failure to yield at a stop sign

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office noted the incident is still under investigation.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said the Topeka Police Department assisted with this pursuit.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.