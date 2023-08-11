Topeka elementary school invites students to meet teachers ahead of school year

Wanamaker Elementary held a 'Meet the Teachers' night, giving new students a chance to do just...
Wanamaker Elementary held a ‘Meet the Teachers’ night, giving new students a chance to do just that before heading to school this year.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More Topeka students are getting ready for their first day of school.

Wanamaker Elementary held a ‘Meet the Teachers’ night, giving new students a chance to do just that before heading to school this year. The teachers say getting over that initial hurdle can make going to a new school much less stressful for students.

“This just helps students have a chance to get in the classroom, meet their teachers, see a smiling face, and get their supplies settled in, too, so they’re not having to lug them all on the first day,” Wanamaker Principal Marc Sonderegger said. “We can hit the ground running on the first day.”

“My back’s not going to be hurting as much from all the heavy stuff in my backpack,” Amarah, a student at the school, agreed. “I’m pretty excited because I like school. I get to see my friends and meet new people.”

USD 437 starts classes next week, with the first students beginning on Tuesday.

