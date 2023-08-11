Three arrested for felony warrants during enforcement operation in Jackson County

According to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Katie Lynn Vance, 22, of...
By Shayndel Jones
Aug. 11, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people have been arrested for felony warrants during an enforcement operation in Jackson County.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Aug. 10, the deputies conducted a directed enforcement operation with assistance from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Highway Patrol, and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. This enforcement operation targeted people with Felony Jackson County District Court Warrants.

According to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Katie Lynn Vance, 22, of Havensville, was arrested for possession of narcotic or stimulant, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation. Alicia Nicole Cady, 31, of Oskaloosa, not pictured, was arrested for Pottawatomie Court Warrant for drug and weapon charges. Jordan Thomas Monaghan, 28, of Holton, was arrested for probation violation.

Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office noted the three people were arrested during the enforcement operation.

