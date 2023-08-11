Teen hospitalized after falling off cliff while visiting Grand Canyon, officials say

An image provided by the National Park Service shows a view from the North Rim at the Grand...
An image provided by the National Park Service shows a view from the North Rim at the Grand Canyon National Park on Nov. 17, 2022.(Jesse Barden | AP)
By David Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Officials in Arizona say a teenager has been hospitalized after falling off a cliff while visiting the Grand Canyon on Tuesday.

KPHO reports that a 14-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after falling up to 100 feet into the canyon.

According to the Grand Canyon National Park’s Public Affairs Office, the boy fell from Bright Angel Point on the North Rim.

Officials said search and rescue crews couldn’t use their helicopter to get to the boy because of where he landed and due to high winds in the area.

Crews ended up performing a high-angle technical rope rescue. Rescuers rappelled down to the boy’s location and pulled him to safety.

The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, crews said.

Park officials are reminding visitors to stay at least 10 feet away from the rim and pay attention to signs and fences when visiting the canyon.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country Stampede might be moving to a new venue.
Country Stampede sends request for proposal for alternate venue options
Nicholas Darnell
Explosives used to send 3 vans up in early-morning Central Topeka inferno
FILE
Back to School 2023
The vehicle lost control and left the roadway, running into a tree on the west side of the lake.
Two sent to hospital after crash near Lake Shawnee
Macie Blanks
Charges in Hiawatha chase formally filed against Overland Park woman

Latest News

MIAA releases preseason soccer poll
Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the...
KDHE rescinds boil water advisory for Bushong in Lyon County
Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin...
‘Your mind wanders’: Flyer recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes
On August 10, Great Falls Emergency Services held a ceremony to celebrate the siblings Ashton...
9-year-old and 5-year-old save great-grandmother from drowning