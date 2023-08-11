Shawnee Co. commissioner says addressing mental health a critical issue

Commissioner Kevin Cook updated the county budget process and explained his proposal to put reserve funds toward addressing mental health.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners are in the thick of budget season. They made a few decisions Thursday, with more on the way.

Commissioner Kevin Cook visited Eye on NE Kansas with an update on the process. He stressed residents should put 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21 on their calendar. He said that is the day commissioners will hold a public hearing on the budget at the Shawnee Co. Commission chambers, 707 SE Quincy. Cook said everyone can give feedback on how they would like to see tax dollars spent. They also may email the commission.

Cook said he expects commissioners will finish work next Thursday on a preliminary budget, ahead of the public hearing. He mentioned the Health Department and Sheriff’s Office among the areas still getting a closer look. He said one starting point has been evaluating staff positions that have been open for an extended period of time and whether they should remain in the budget. For the Health Dept., he said, staff continues gathering information on what programs could be cut or perhaps need to be continued or even expanded post-pandemic.

Annual spending plan aside, Cook mentioned the need for long-term solutions to addressing mental health. He said the county’s reserve funds are at a point where he proposes moving $6 million from reserves to a new, interest-bearing fund through the Topeka Community Foundation. Use of the money could be directed via a coalition including community organizations, law enforcement organizations, governing bodies and others to address solutions for mental health, homelessness and fentanyl.

“We are at a threshold where, if we don’t do something now, we’re at a spot of either do something or suffer the consequences,” Cook said.

You can contact commissioners and find the latest agenda and meeting information at http://www.snco.us/commission/.

