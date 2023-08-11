RCPD joins law enforcement agencies to remove impaired drivers from roadways

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department (RCPD) is joining other law enforcement agencies across Kansas to crackdown on removing impaired drivers from roadways during the You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. enforcement campaign.

RCPD officials said one person is killed in a drunk driving crash every 52 minutes in the U.S. Alcohol impairs thinking, reasoning and muscle coordination - just one drink before driving can put you and others in danger.

“Drinking and driving isn’t just a reckless choice; it’s a perilous road that leads to shattered lives,” said RCPD Director Brian Peete. “I urge you to take the wheel of responsibility, ensuring your safe journey home. Your choices drive our community’s well-being.”

RCPD officials said they will continue to emphasize enforcement of impaired driving and other traffic laws throughout the year in order to save lives.

