Precautions, healthy habits keep young athletes from being sidelined

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some area students already are heading back to class, and, next week, the student-athletes will be back to practice.

You want to be sure they’re ready before they hit the fields and the courts and courses. While they can’t get in shape in the next few days, a few other precautions can have them ready to get in the game.

“We want them to be ready physically, and that means getting enough sleep, trying to get the right nutrition,” said Dr. Randy Schumacher, a pediatrician at Topeka’s Cotton O’Neil Clinic.

Dr. Schumacher says summer conditioning programs help a lot, but continued focus on sleep and nutrition is vital as practice and competition ramps up.

“Nutrition you can think of really like the building blocks,” he said. “There’s different types of nutrition - carbohydrates, protein and fats - and those serve different functions for an athlete. Carbohydrates are going to give you the energy to do and participate in the tasks you want to do, whereas protein will help you build muscle and mass.”

Also, student-athletes should be thinking about hydration.

“(Not just) trying to pre-hydrate but also making sure they’re taking the time during activities to hydrate,” Dr. Schumacher said. “If it’s a shorter activity - if they’re out there for 30 minutes or an hour - water is probably fine, but when it’s longer than an hour, then trying to have some sort of salt-containing rehydration, which most of the commercial sports drinks have.”

Dr. Schumacher says a few aches and pains can be expected with increased activity, but young athletes need to pay attention when it might be more in order to avoid long-term damage.

“When those pains get in the way of doing day-to-day functioning, so getting back to school the next day, going to their job that night, or it really persists like days then to weeks they’re continuing to have pain or interruption of their function, then we’d worry about injury at that point,” he said.

Finally, check in on your young athlete’s emotional well-being. Dr. Schumacher says being involved can be a boost, but can also be too much of a good thing.

“We know that activity and raising the heart rate and exercise are things that are good for mental health, but we also know, especially our teenagers, are busy. They’re busy with school, they’re busy sometimes with sports and sometimes busy with a job and that can be a lot for them to juggle, so it’s making sure that we as parents, providers and friends are recognizing when if they do seem to be getting burnt out and making sure we talk to them,” he said.

Dr. Schumacher says a dedicated sports physical also is a good preventative measure. It will take a closer look at family history, particularly heart health history, along with musculoskeletal development.

If a student-athlete hasn’t already received one, Cotton O’Neil Express Care is holding its sports physical clinic at its 4505 NW Fielding Rd. location. It runs 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 11, 14 and 15, and noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 12 and 13. Insurance will be billed and regular co-pays apply.

