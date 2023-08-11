One person hospitalized after rear-ending semi in Lyon County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was hospitalized after rear-ending a semi in Lyon County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log announced that around 6:08 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, a 2019 Freightliner Semi was traveling southbound on I-335 at about 60 miles per hour, preparing the exit when a 2014 Honda Civic rear-ended the trailer of the Freightliner Semi.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log indicated the driver of the 2014 Honda Civic, Vanessa Fry, 37, of Emporia, was taken to Newman Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log, the driver of the 2019 Freightliner Semi, Rogelio Lopez Alvarez, 54, of Houston, Texas, had no apparent injuries.

