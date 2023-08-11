MIAA releases preseason soccer poll

By Katie Maher
Published: Aug. 11, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The MIAA conference has released its 2023 preseason soccer poll.

Emporia State is checking in at No. 2, and Washburn is in at No. 6. Central Missouri was picked as No. 1.

The Hornets finished the 2022 campaign with a 13-6-5 record, making it to the NCAA Central Region Championship. They’ll kick off the 2023 season at Southwestern Oklahoma State on August 31st at 2:00 p.m.

The Ichabods finished 2022 with an 11-6-2 record, falling in the first round of the MIAA Tournament. They’ll begin the 2023 campaign against Drury at the Lou Fusz Athletic Complex in St. Louis, MO. on September 1st at 5:00 p.m.

