Manhattan responds to speculation about “Country Stampede” returning to The Little Apple

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In the midst of a tax battle between Topeka’s Heartland Park and Shawnee Co., the runners of Country Stampede are seeking possible new venues for 2024.

A few years ago the Capital City “stole” the country music festival from Manhattan after nearly two decades. Friday the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce issued a press release about if the city and county should pursue a request for proposal.

They were complimentary of the years the festival was held at Tuttle Creek, noting that the economic impact was significant and the Visit Manhattan and the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce spent a great deal of time and money to make the large country music event successful. The chamber noted that the move to Topeka in 2019 came with a change in ownership and direction of the event. They acknowledge receiving a request for proposal for next year’s event in 2024.

However, they were vague about whether or not they would choose to pursue it--writing in a press release “While we are always excited for opportunities to attract world-class events to Manhattan, the logistics of holding such an event requires a significant commitment from the community.”

The chamber wrote that they along with partners including the City of Manhattan and Tuttle Creek State Park will determine how best to respond to this “opportunity.”

