Manhattan Mercantile held ribbon cutting ceremony

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Mercantile held its ribbon-cutting ceremony today in Manhattan.

Manhattan Mercantile takes pride in being a business run by both Families and Veterans. The store’s primary goal is to provide consumers with high-quality products that enhance their homes and lifestyles, all at affordable prices. The store offers t-shirts, honey, flour, kitchen appliances, and much more. Owners said they are extremely happy to finally have their own home in the mall of Manhattan.

”We’re really excited to be able to open a storefront in the mall of Manhattan, we grew up in the mall so it’s kind of nice to be back in the mall again. We were doing an auction business for the last couple years and it just wasn’t fulfilling to us and something that we wanted to continue to do so we were trying to decide what we wanted to do and prayed upon it,” said Sandy Krebs, owner of Manhattan Mercantile.

Manhattan Mercantile is located in the mall next to Dillards.

