Manhattan Mercantile held ribbon cutting ceremony

By Joseph Robben
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Mercantile held its ribbon-cutting ceremony today in Manhattan.

Manhattan Mercantile takes pride in being a business run by both Families and Veterans. The store’s primary goal is to provide consumers with high-quality products that enhance their homes and lifestyles, all at affordable prices. The store offers t-shirts, honey, flour, kitchen appliances, and much more. Owners said they are extremely happy to finally have their own home in the mall of Manhattan.

”We’re really excited to be able to open a storefront in the mall of Manhattan, we grew up in the mall so it’s kind of nice to be back in the mall again. We were doing an auction business for the last couple years and it just wasn’t fulfilling to us and something that we wanted to continue to do so we were trying to decide what we wanted to do and prayed upon it,” said Sandy Krebs, owner of Manhattan Mercantile.

Manhattan Mercantile is located in the mall next to Dillards.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country Stampede might be moving to a new venue.
Country Stampede sends request for proposal for alternate venue options
Nicholas Darnell
Explosives used to send 3 vans up in early-morning Central Topeka inferno
FILE
Back to School 2023
The vehicle lost control and left the roadway, running into a tree on the west side of the lake.
Two sent to hospital after crash near Lake Shawnee
Macie Blanks
Charges in Hiawatha chase formally filed against Overland Park woman

Latest News

The American Red Cross along with other organizations are partnering together to help those...
American Red Cross deploys volunteers to Hawaii to help those impacted
The American Red Cross along with other organizations are partnering together to help those...
American Red Cross deploys volunteers to Hawaii to help those impacted
The business will be housed in the Tinkham Veale building.
Groundbreaking event held for new food court in downtown Topeka
Groundbreaking event held for new food court in downtown Topeka
Groundbreaking event held for new food court in downtown Topeka
Live at Five
Amid report of rural hospitals at risk, Stormont affirms commitment to keeping Junction City hospital open