Lawrence man sentenced to 10+ years in prison in connection to 2021 shooting

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for attempted second-degree murder in connection to a 2021 shooting.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced that Alejandro Martinez Diaz, 20, of Lawrence, was sentenced Thursday to more than 10 years in prison for two counts of attempted murder in the second degree for shooting at a vehicle and seriously injuring the vehicle’s passenger in north Lawrence in 2021.

Officials with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said Judge Amy Hanley sentenced Martinez Diaz, who pleaded guilty in June, to 128 months on the first count and 59 months on the second count. Martinez Diaz will serve both sentences concurrently in the Kansas Department of Corrections. Martinez Diaz also will be required to register as a violent offender for 15 years upon release from prison.

Officials with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office indicated Martinez Diaz is one of three defendants charged in connection to the shooting that occurred on May 27, 2021. Ontario X. Jackson, 20, Of Lawrence, pleaded no contest to second-degree attempted murder in February 2022. Martinez Diaz’s brother, Eduardo Martinez Diaz, 17, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm in December.

“The defendants in this case have been held accountable for putting innocent lives at risk,” District Attorney Valdez said. “Today’s conclusion sends a clear message that our community will not tolerate senseless acts of gun violence.”

Officials with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office noted the State was represented by Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Tatum. The case was investigated by the Lawrence Police Department.

