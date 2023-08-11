KU QB Jalon Daniels named to Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Jayhawks’ junior quarterback Jalon Daniels has been named to the 2023 Walter Camp Football Foundation’s Player of the Year Award watch list. The award is given to college football’s best player.

This marks the fourth preseason watch list featuring Daniels, appearing on the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, the Maxwell Award and the Wuerffel Trophy’s watch lists.

Daniels was named the 2023 Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year following his breakthrough 2022 season in which he threw for 2,014 passing yards and 18 touchdowns in seven games. He also added 425 rushing yards and seven rushing TD’s.

The Lawndale, Cal. native started the first six games for the Jayhawks, leading them to a 5-0 start, before suffering a shoulder injury in a home loss vs. TCU. He would miss the next six games before returning for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl matchup against Arkansas in which he threw for a Liberty Bowl record 544 yards and five touchdowns.

The Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list includes 45 players. The list will be narrowed down to 10 semifinalists in mid-November and the winner will be announced at ESPN’s College Football Awards Show in December. Appearing on the watch list is not a requirement to win the award.

Daniels and the Jayhawks kick off their 2023 season against Missouri State Friday, Sep. 1 at 7 p.m.

