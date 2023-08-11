KDHE rescinds boil water advisory for Bushong in Lyon County

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the Lyon County Rural Water District 1 water supply system in the City of Bushong located in Lyon County.

KDHE officials said the advisory was issued because of a line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

KDHE officials indicated public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. KDHE will issue the rescind order following a testing at a certified laboratory.

According to officials with KDHE, laboratory testing samples collected from the Lyon County Rural Water District 1 indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

KDHE officials said for consumer questions, please contact the water system at 620-341-9617, or you may call KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage.

