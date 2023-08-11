KBOR Associate Director recognized as GED Administrator of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Board of Regents’ (KBOR) Associate Director for High School Equivalency Sue Grosdidier was recognized as the 2023 GED Administrator of the Year.

“Sue Grosdidier performs outstanding work on behalf of students and the state of Kansas,” said KBOR President and CEO Blake Flanders. “Her exemplary service makes a tremendous difference for individuals and families, helping Kansans achieve their personal and professional goals. I am excited that GED has chosen to honor Sue with this well-deserved recognition.”

KBOR officials said they provide administration for high school equivalency in the state of Kansas, including the GED. As leader of this work, Grosdidier has increased GED program participation and helped more Kansans complete their GED. She was recognized for these successes and for building important connections between adult education, career technical education, the Kansas Department of Corrections and employers. Her dedication to students includes sending a congratulatory card to all GED graduates in Kansas.

“Sue is well deserving of this award. She is a tireless advocate for adult learners in GED programs. Not only has she served adults and educators in her state of Kansas, she has also been a leader for several initiatives at the national level,” said GED Testing Service Vice President CT Turner. “She was an instrumental leader in developing and delivering a program that has helped more than 3,500 learners who were stalled finally earn their GED diploma and move onto jobs, career training and college programs.”

KBOR officials Grosdidier has worked in education for 36 years, much of it as a high school transitional advisor serving high-need students, as well as in higher education as an administrator and adjunct faculty member. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Emporia State University.

For more information, please contact Matt Keith at (785) 430-4237 or mkeith@ksbor.org.

