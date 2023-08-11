Junction City asks public for assistance in locating water leak

Water Leak
Water Leak(PxHere, Pixabay)
By Jerick Tafoya
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City officials are asking the public to assist them in locating a main water leak.

The Junction City Police Department and Junction City Public Works are searching for a water leak west of Jackson Street.

Officials request that the residents west of Jackson Street survey the immediate area of their home and assist in locating the water main leak.

Community members that notice water pooling in unusual locations are asked to call the Junction City Police Department.

