Junction City alerts residents to multiple water main breaks

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Some people in Junction City may be without water Friday.

The city issued an alert Friday morning that crews are dealing with several water main breaks. Affected areas include Navajo; Wyatt and Sumner streets; the 700 Block of W. Chestnut; Wildcat Lane; Spruce and Countryside streets; and Bunker Hill and Spruce streets. In addition, the city says a service line on Navajo was hit.

Junction City has several crews working to repair the breaks on W. Chestnut and Wildcat Lane. They say people in the 700 and 800 blocks may see low water pressure or no water at all.

Crews are expected to move on the other areas by Friday afternoon. The city says it will restore service as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.