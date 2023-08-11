Hutchinson Correctional Facility resident pronounced deceased

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A resident at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility was pronounced deceased on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) officials said resident Matthew Rutter was found in his cell experiencing medical distress, causing staff to initiate life-saving measures. He was shortly after pronounced deceased by emergency medical services personnel. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy.

KDOC officials indicated per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The investigation is currently ongoing.

KDOC officials said Rutter, 36, was serving a sentence for convictions in Wyandotte and Johnson County, Kan., on two counts of aggravated burglary and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.

KDOC officials noted Hutchinson Correctional Facility is an all-male facility housing all custody levels with a current population of 1,763 residents.

