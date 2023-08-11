Hudson is the perfect little pup to promote fostering, adoption

Hudson is a nine-week-old mix who came to Helping Hands with a litter of strays.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - When litters of puppies or kitten come in to Helping Hands Humane Society, their slate of foster volunteers jumps into action.

Grace Clinton of HHHS brought foster graduate Hudson to Eye on NE Kansas for a visit.

Hudson is a nine-week-old male mixed breed who came to the shelter as a stray with his mom and littermates. Clinton explained that puppies will stay with foster families until they’re old enough to get their first vaccinations and be spayed or neutered. Once that happens, they can be placed for adoption. Some young animals might also need special care, plus being in a family setting helps them being learning socialization and behavioral skills.

Hudson and all dogs and puppies at HHHS remain zero-dollars to adopt. Clinton said the special continues as the shelter’s dog population remains high.

If you’d like information on volunteering as a foster, visit https://www.hhhstopeka.org/fostering-information/. You also can support HHHS through donating money or items on their wish list. Find that information here.

Hudson is a nine-week old male mixed breed available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane...
