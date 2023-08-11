Groundbreaking event held for new food court in downtown Topeka

A groundbreaking event was held for a new food court with up to seven restaurants and entertainment venues in the downtown Topeka area.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A groundbreaking event was held for a new food court with up to seven restaurants and entertainment venues in the downtown Topeka area.

The groundbreaking event was held at 11:11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 at the Tinkham Veale Building, located at 909 S Kansas Ave. The event celebrated the launch of an extensive historic restoration project and formally announced the birth of Downtown Topeka’s first and official Food Court.

The new building concept will feature seven new dining and entertainment outlets that are geared to fill Kansas Ave. and Downtown Topeka.

“The turnout today warms my heart that there are so many people that showed up to support everything after all that we have been through,” said Chris Schultz, Schultz Development. “It really is a story that makes me feel good, and I really hope it makes others feel good. The world needs a little more happiness, and that’s what we are trying to do here.”

Schultz said they have served the state and downtown employees for 20 years, so they understand that their customers need a quick and affordable lunch.

“That’s why we want to fill that niche for them. We also want to fill the niche for families who are coming downtown, so they can do affordable events with their families that can be memorable about downtown,” Schultz said. “We want to give them slushies, we want to give them ice cream, we want to give them pizza, all the stuff that makes them feel good, and all the stuff that brings happiness. The world needs a little more happiness and that’s what we are trying to do here.”

