Friday forecast: Hot today, storms this evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overall the impacts through the weekend will be the heat today, more seasonal highs (but still hot) this weekend and the risk for storms. Highest risk for storms will be this evening then again late Sunday into Sunday night.

Taking Action:

With today’s heat make sure you’re staying cool and hydrated. Remember heat is the #1 weather related killer so take this seriously. Keep your pets in mind as well.

While there is a low risk for storms between 5-7pm, the greater risk of storms will begin to develop closer to sunset. Any storms that do develop could quickly become severe and even if they don’t lightning and locally heavy rain will be a concern. If you have outdoor plans don’t cancel them because it’s not a guarantee you will have storms in or near your area, but be ready to seek shelter if you do get storms.

As for storms for the 2nd half of the weekend, it’s still to the point of only needing a Plan B not to the point you need to cancel anything during the day Sunday but keep checking back in the next couple days for updates.



The overall forecast is for the highest chance of storms to occur at night but certainly keeping an eye on late this afternoon and the daytime hours of Sunday on isolated storms that could have an impact on any outdoor activities you might be attending.

Normal High: 90/Normal Low: 68 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Will keep a low chance for storms to develop after 5pm. Highs will range from 97-102. Heat indices between 100-106. Winds SW/S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Chance for scattered showers/storms. Highest chance will occur before midnight but can’t rule out a few lingering storms after. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds will be light and variable unless being influenced by a storm.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds E/NE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Can’t rule out a chance for showers and storms anytime/anywhere but most spots will be dry for the majority of the day. This will be fine tuned in the coming day so make sure you’re checking the latest forecast especially Saturday night and Sunday morning. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.

Once the storms push through Sunday night, dry conditions are likely for most of next week. Highs will be in the 80s to begin the week with low humidity before highs get back in the 90s on Wednesday. There is a cold front that will push through on Thursday but models are keeping the storm chance ahead of the front (Wednesday night) with highs more seasonal to end the week. Be aware that both long range models have heat returning in full force (90s and possible 100s) by the weekend.

Hail/wind threat with storms that develop late in the afternoon into Friday night (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind threat with storms at any point in time Sunday into Sunday night but the highest risk for severe weather would be more in the late afternoon/evening hours (SPC/WIBW)

