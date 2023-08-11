Clay Center Police release additional photos of burglary suspect

The department released additional photos Thursday of one of the suspects. They note some of...
The department released additional photos Thursday of one of the suspects. They note some of his hair is dyed white at the tips.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - Clay Center authorities continue to search for two men suspected of a burglary late last week.

The Clay Center Police department released a surveillance photo of the suspects over the weekend. Both are described as black males between 15-20 years old with shoulder-length dreadlocks, standing between 5′8″ and 5′10″.

The department released additional photos Thursday of one of the suspects. They note some of his hair is dyed white at the tips.

The two men are accused of breaking into a home Friday and attempting to rob someone before running from law enforcement.

If anyone has knowledge or knows the identity of either suspect, please notify the Clay Center Police Department at 785-632-2121

