Amid report of rural hospitals at risk, Stormont affirms commitment to keeping Junction City hospital open

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report on rural hospitals at risk of closing has administrators of Junction City’s hospital reassuring the public about its future.

The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform recently published reports titled “Rural Hospitals at Risk of Closing” and “Preserving Access to Rural Health Care.” The reports examine the financial status of rural hospitals nationwide to shine light on the need to address healthcare costs and reimbursements.

“The whole purpose of our report is to show that there are systemic problems (primarily private insurance plans & Medicare Advantage plans) that are causing problems for a lot of small rural hospitals, and that solutions are needed to those systemic problems, rather than temporary hospital-by-hospital solutions,” said Harold Miller, the organization’s President and CEO.

The report states 60 of Kansas’ 104 rural hospitals (58%) are at risk of closing, with 29 of them (28%) at immediate risk for closing. The report also states 86 of the hospitals (83%) are losing money on patient services.

Further data posted at ruralhospitals.org maps all of the nation’s rural hospitals, identifying which are operating at overall losses, which are losing money on patient services, and which are showing a profit.

Among hospitals noted as operating at an overall loss is Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus in Junction City. Stormont took over the former Geary County Community Hospital in the summer of 2022, when financial troubles had it considering closure. Stormont officially took ownership Jan. 1, 2023.

“Since Stormont Vail Health’s assumption of the operations at the Junction City hospital and clinic, now known as the Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus, we have seen steady and significant financial improvement as we regain the confidence of the community by delivering high quality, safe care,” Stormont spokesperson MollyPatt Eyestone told 13 NEWS. “Not only have we seen improved financial performance at our Junction City facility, in the past couple of months we have been at or near the breakeven point. We are confident because of our team and the community we have supporting us that this will continue. There is no consideration of closing the Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus.”

Miller said changing developments in a hospital’s finances are why they provide only a projected number of hospitals considered at-risk of closing, not specific facility names to go along with that number.

“We have no data on what’s happened to any of them in 2023, so for any one of these hospitals, things could be (much) better or (much) worse today than last year, which is why we don’t want to label them inappropriately,” Miller said.

However, he notes, “even if a hospital doesn’t close, it may have to eliminate important services in order to stay open.”

The report notes nine rural hospitals in Kansas have closed their doors since 2005, including facilities in St. Marys and Horton.

Gov. Laura Kelly used the report to again push state lawmakers to expand Medicaid.

“Already, too many rural hospitals have shut their doors. When that happens, the communities have been devastated. These Kansans have to drive hours now to receive their basic care. There is an obvious way to stop the bleeding: Expand Medicaid,” she said.

The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform report, though, notes Medicaid expansion is only part of the equation. The organization states payments from private insurance plans are an even larger issue.

Eyestone says several factors are contributing to Stormont’s turnaround in Junction City. They credit collaboration with the Geary County Commission and the hospital’s board of trustees, as well as teamwork with surrounding communities.

