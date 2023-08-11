American Red Cross deploys volunteers to Hawaii to help those impacted

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Concerned individuals everywhere are looking for ways to help out those affected by the devastation that struck Maui.

Shelley Houser, a volunteer out of Wamego, deployed nationally six different times and was one of the first to go to Hawaii to help.

Executive Director for the Greater Kansas Area Chapter, Jane Blocher, said that when disasters strike, The American Red Cross is there.

“With our partners we have opened up shelters on Maui and also the island of Hawaii to address their most urgent needs,” said Blocher. “So far we have provided over 1,000 stays and shelters in addition to helping the folks who have sought shelter during the day.”

The volunteers will stay in three week intervals to provide aid and care to those impacted.

Blocher said she is privileged to work alongside a huge group of volunteers both locally and nationally.

“Our volunteers are on call 24/7, 365,” stated Blocher. “So, I am always heartened by the number of people that are willing to put their lives on hold, go out for three weeks, sleep in shelters right alongside the residents, and are willing to do a lot of personal sacrificing so that they can leave and go be with these families that have been impacted.”

With a natural disaster, naturally comes the scammers.

The Red Cross tells 13 NEWS that the best way to help is to send money.

“The easiest way to make an impact and help the people that have been impacted by this is through a financial gift,” said Blocher.

It is equally important to conduct your own research and make sure that you find a reputable organization to donate to.

To donate: Text FIRERELIEF to 51555 or visit https://fundraise.salvationarmyhawaii.org/give/508960/#!/donation/checkout

All the designated gifts – 100% - will be used to support those affected by the disaster.

Message and data rates may apply. For more details, go to https://fundraise.salvationarmyhawaii.org/give/508960/#!/donation/checkout

