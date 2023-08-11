$545K+ awarded to victims of crime from Crime Victims Compensation Board

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $545,000 was awarded to victims of crime from the Crime Victims Compensation Board during the second quarter.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said the Board awarded financial assistance to 236 victims of violent crime at its meetings during the second quarter of 2023.

Kansas Attorney General’s Office officials noted the Board reviewed 245 new applications submitted by victims and approved $545,685.48 to be awarded to victims.

“While compensation cannot erase the trauma that victims experience, we hope that our support can alleviate the financial pressure faced by victims of crime,” said Kristen Czugala, Division Chief for Victim Services.

Kansas Attorney General’s Office officials said the Crime Victims Compensation program was established in 1978 to help victims of violent crime pay for unexpected expenses such as medical treatment, mental health counseling, lost wages, dependent support and funeral expenses.

Kansas Attorney General’s Office officials indicated this quarter, the compensation board helped for the funerals of 17 victims in Kansas. The Board also assisted 23 victims in relocating to a safe place after experiencing violence at the hands of another The individuals helped include a grandmother who received a quarterly payment to help with the expenses of raising her grandchildren whose mother was murdered. In another instance, the board helped pay up to $25,000 in medical expenses for a stabbing victim.

Officials with the Kansas Attorney General’s Office said the state’s Crime Victims Compensation Board determines claims that are eligible for payment and how much money will be awarded to each claimant. Awards are limited to a maximum total amount of $25,000 with limitations of $7,500 for funeral and burial expenses, $5,000 for outpatient mental health counseling, $10,000 for inpatient mental health treatment and $1,500 for grief counseling for family survivors of homicide victims.

Officials with the Kansas Attorney General’s Office indicated a portion of assessed court costs and fines, inmate wages, parole fees and restitution paid by convicted offenders provides funding to the program.

Officials with the Kansas Attorney General’s Office noted for more information about the Crime Victims Compensation program call (785) 296-2359 or visit the attorney general’s website at www.ag.ks.gov.

The Board awarded financial assistance to more than 200 victims in first quarter, equaling over $600,000.

