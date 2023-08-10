As your child makes their way back to school it is important to make sure they have the necessary vaccines

Health officials said to reach out to local health departments of pharmacies to receive the vaccines.(wibw)
By Joseph Robben
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Back-to-school immunizations are a big part of making sure your child is ready for the first day.

Vaccines are important for children as they make their way back into school.

“Beyond school requirements vaccines are incredibly safe tremendously effective way of preserving life and preventing significant disease before we ever encounter those pathogens, it helps keeps us safe, keeps us healthy, and again it’s a very cost-effective way of doing that,” said Dr. Jacob Clarke, clinic supervisor for Riley County Health Department.

Riley County Health officials said your school or primary care providers can tell you what vaccines are necessary.

“Often times you can work with the schools and your primary care provider and local health department to determine what vaccines will be needed before the school year starts,” said Clarke.

“Often times you can get these vaccines at your local health department through your primary care provider or local pharmacy again reaching out to your primary care provider or your trusted health advisor to help you work through what vaccines you might need,” said Clarke.

Staying up-to-date is important as kids gather once again and flu season closes in.

“Given the time of year, we are also gearing up for more of that seasonal vaccine season things like covid, flu, RSV, these are things that are incredibly important to protect ourselves against on an annual basis for these you can find them most often at your local health department, primary care provider, or local pharmacy,” said Clarke.

Health officials said to reach out to local health departments of pharmacies to receive the vaccines.

