Wednesday’s Child - Ashlynne

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You might just flip over our Wednesday’s Child this week. Tonight, we catch up with Ashlynn at Capital Gymnastics. As Lori Hutchinson tells us, she’d love to land in a loving, forever family.

Ashlynne is new to the world of gymnastics, but willing to give it a try. With help from donna, her family support worker, and owner Triny Beckman, Ashlynne explores the gym. Here, she keeps an open mind. But school? Well, that’s a different story.

“I hate school. Too much work. Literally too much work. [I like] my friends.”

In her free time, Ashlynne usually stays off her feet and picks up a pen.

“I like to color and write to my siblings. Two letters just on how I miss them. I talk about how I feel about being away from them and stuff. It’s kinda hard.”

Ashlynne and her siblings do keep in touch, but will grow up in separate homes.

As the oldest, she feels a lot of responsibility and talks about what she wants to be when she grows up.

“A mom, it’s just like, I feel like that I can break the system of having a bad influence on kids cause my mom was very bad about that.”

Besides needing good role models, Ashlynne would like a two-parent home with a lot of love and support.

“With a mom and dad, it would be easier with me cause I didn’t grow up how I should have. I just have a feeling that’s everything’s going to go well.”

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

